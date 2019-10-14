Back to life, back to reality

It was nice while it lasted, but it looks like the cold front has come and gone and now we are going back to our normal weather conditions.

Over the weekend, temperatures dipped down into the 50s and then we bounced back into the high 80s on Saturday afternoon, but overall it was a nice break from the heat that we're used to.

On Monday, it's going to be a warm Columbus day as we start off in the 70s and then see a possible high of 94 degrees.

Thankfully, we'll see another chance in the middle of the week when temperatures will drop into the 80s and we could see some possible thunderstorms.

We will also see some lows in the 60s but nothing like we saw on Friday.

Until then, enjoy the heat because you never know when a cold front is going to surprise us.