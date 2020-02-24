Back to life, back to reality

After a week of rainy and chilly conditions, it looks like we are back to 70s and sunny!

On Monday we will start out in the low 60s and work our way up to a high of 79.

As we head into Tuesday, temperatures will drop just a little into the 50s but we will see another warm day in the near 80s.

On Wednesday, things will start to cool down, as we expect a high of 60s and lows in the 30s.

The 30-degree temperatures won't last long, as we expect to bounce back into the mid-60s.

As we head into Friday and the weekend, prepare for another day of sunny and warm conditions.

Keep in mind this is the last week of February, which means we will start to warm up as we get ready to spring forward.