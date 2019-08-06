Back to school bargains with Best Buy!

With the month of August in full swing, it means summer is winding down and students are getting ready to head back to school.

With all the latest advancements in technology, a retail giant is opening up about all of the latest back to school gadgets to help with your studies.

Whether you are a college student, high school student or a parent looking to get their kid involved in reading, Best Buy has plenty of electronics for you to choose from.

The store has plenty of laptops and electronics to help you submit your assignments.

For more information on these devices, you can head to Best Buy over at Monarch Drive or San Dario Avenue.