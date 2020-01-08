Back to school forecast!

Mother Nature promised us Winter and she's giving us summer and this is all that we're going to get for most of the week.

Now although 70s and 80s aren't actual summer temperatures in the Gateway City, but it's definitely on the warmer side of the spectrum when compared to what we've seen in past years.

On Wednesday we are going to start out in the mid-40s making for a cool back to school moring.

Temperatures should start to warm up to a high of 71 by noon.

Then on Thursday, we jump up to those 80-degree temperatures.

And on Friday we could see a high of 84 and sunny conditions which is possibly the warmest we've seen all winter.

As we head into the weekend we will drop into the 70s but not a lot will change in our area, so just enjoy the cool and warm weather while you can.

