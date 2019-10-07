Back to the 80s!

It's time to bring back, Bruce Springsteen, and Madonna because the 80s are back!

For the first time since early May, we are going to see highs in the mid to upper 80s.

On Monday we are going to start off nice and fresh with temperatures in the low 70s and little humidity, and by the afternoon we are looking at a high of 86 degrees.

We also have a 20 percent chance of rain which could bring our temperatures down a notch.

Then as we get into the evening hours, we will drop down to the mid 60s.

This is the first sign of many changes to come, later this week we are going to see highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Enjoy the cooler weather Laredo!