Back to the 80s!

It's a new decade but it feels like things are still the same.

On Thursday, we are going to taking a step back in time where bands like Def Leppard and Motley Crue were big; we're talking about the 80s!

On Thursday we will start off fairly cool in the low 60s but by the afternoon we will reach a high of 80 degrees.

Then on Friday, we will see a possible high of 86 degrees and lows in the 50s.

We are also expecting the clouds to move in, giving us a 20 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Luckily, these 80-degree temperatures won't stick around too long, by Saturday and Sunday we are looking at lows in the 70s.

As we enter next week, we are looking at more warm conditions in the upper 70s.

So even though it's a new year, a new decade and we are still in January, winter just hasn't hit our area.

If you are not a fan of the cold, enjoy the warm temperatures until the next big cold front!