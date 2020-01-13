Back to the 80s!

It looks like we're going back to when Bruce Springsteen and Madonna ruled the airwaves because Mother Nature is preoccupied with the 80s this week!

While most of south Texas was dealing with high winds, rain, and even snow, south Texas remained cool and sunny over the weekend.

After a cool couple of days, we will start out on Monday in the low 60s and with some patchy fog in certain areas.

As we head into the afternoon, the sun will come out giving us a high of 74 degrees.

On Tuesday we will bounce back to those 80-degree temperatures and we will repeat the same weather pattern up until Friday.

On Saturday we are expecting to drop into the 70s which still isn't winter weather conditions but maybe we could see our first possible cold front for 2020.