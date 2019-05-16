Back to the 90s

We have done a good job of staying out of the 90's and even the 100s, but it looks like all of that is about to change.

On Thursday, we are expecting a high of 91 and lows in the 70s. We are also expecting some patchy fog for Thursday and Friday morning.

On Friday we will only get hotter from there with a possible high of 92. We are also expecting a small chance of rain as we head into Friday night.

As we head into the weekend, we are looking at hot and humid conditions with temperatures in the high 90s.

If you have any outdoor activities planned, you might want to make sure those involve a pool.