Back to the 90s!

Tuesday is going to be the perfect day to crank up the AC and spend it indoors because it's going to be a hot one.

On Tuesday we will start off in the upper 60s but we will warm up to a high of 90 degrees by the afternoon.

These temperatures will start to increase as we progress throughout the week.

On Wednesday we will peak at about 96 degrees and if you thought that was bad, we are expecting a high of 98 on Thursday and Friday.

Hopefully, temperatures will drop by the weekend but as we continue to get into mid-spring, we know it tends to get hotter in Laredo.