The 90's never felt so good!

After a very hot weekend, it looks like the worst is over and we can breathe again.

On Monday we will start off in the low 80s with high humidity but a nice breeze.

Then we will work our way up to a high of 92 which is a nice relief from those high triple-digit temperatures we saw over the weekend.

We will also have a 50 percent chance of rain throughout the day with our best chance at around the afternoon hours.

Those chances of rain will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday and so will the 90-degree temperatures.

The triple digits will make a comeback later this week, but it's nothing compared to what we saw last weekend.

Once again this is just a preview of what's to come this summer.