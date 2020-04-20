Back to the status quo!

After a lovely spring-like weekend, it looks like we are going to be shooting back up to those 90-degree conditions, almost feeling like summer weather!

On Monday, we’ll start off our morning in the mid-60s and see a high of about 98 degrees by the afternoon.

These hot and humid conditions are definitely here to stay.

On Tuesday, we will see another day in the 90s at 94 degrees.

Then on Wednesday, we will hit a high of 96 degrees.

By Thursday we expect a high of 94 and on Friday, we are going to peak at 101 degrees, this will be our first sighting of triple-digit temperatures but it won't be the last!

Once we get to the weekend, we will drop back to the mid-90s, but of course, it’s still going to be very hot and humid.

Remember we are nearing the end of April and here in south Texas, summer usually starts in May.

Remember to crank up the AC, stay hydrated and above all stay safe!