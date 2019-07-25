Backyard poultry, dog treats cause nationwide salmonella outbreak, two deaths reported

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about a widespread salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry and recalled dog treats sold across a large part of the U.S.

Backyard poultry is the source of two deaths

The CDC reported that two people have died from the salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry: One in Texas and one in Ohio.

Since June 13, an additional 489 cases were added to the investigation, bringing the total number to 768 in 48 states. Alaska and Delaware are the only two unaffected states.

Typically, the CDC receives an increased number of salmonella reports linked to backyard poultry in the spring and summer months because this is the time of year when more people buy chicks, ducks and other live poultry.

How to stay safe with backyard poultry:

Wash your hands with soap and water right after touching poultry or anything in their environment. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not immediately available.

Don't let live poultry into the house or anywhere near where food is prepared or stored.

Birds carrying the bacteria can appear otherwise healthy and clean.

Drug-resistant salmonella in dog treats

On July 3, the CDC reported a salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats sold at Pet Supplies Plus.

Pet Supplies Plus issued a recall for the affected treats.

Ninety three people from 27 states have gotten sick in connection to these pet treats. Twenty of those people were hospitalized.

So far, there have been no deaths reported from this source of salmonella.

The bulk pig ears were sold at Pet Supplies Plus stores in: Ala., Ark., Calif., Colo., Conn., Del., Fla., Ga., Iowa, Ill., Ind., Kan., Ky., Mass., Md., Mich., Minn., Mo., N.C., Neb., N.H., N.J., N.Y., Ohio, Okla., Penn., R.I., S.C., Tenn., Texas, Va., Wis. and W.Va.

If you have a recalled treat in your home, do not feed it to your dog. Instead throw it away in a sealed container so your dog and other animals can't eat it.

How to stay safe while feeding your pet:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling pet food or treats.

If possible, store pet food and treats away from where human food is stored or prepared and out of reach of young children.

Use a clean scoop, spoon or cup to scoop out pet food, not the pet’s bowl.

Follow storage instructions on pet food bags or containers.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 - 72 hours after eating contaminated food.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

Some people may develop more severe symptoms which require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.