Baker sells out of toilet paper cakes

If you think real toilet paper has been flying off the shelves, one baker in Germany is having a hard time keeping a different kind of TP in stock.

The baker created small cakes in the shape of a toilet paper roll as a bit of levity amid the global coronavirus restrictions and like their real-life counterpart, they, too, are now hard to keep in stock.

The marble cake with white fondant icing has been a big hit.

From a few novelty cakes, the bakery is now cranking out around 200 of the tiny TP treats daily.

Customers patiently wait outside--at a safe distance-- and are then called in one-by-one to retrieve their order.

The bakery's owner says the customers are going crazy over it, many saying they just want to try and have a bit of fun amid all the restrictions.

Along with the toilet paper cakes, the bakery is also putting a spin on their smiley face cookies--covering them with a mask and a candy heart.