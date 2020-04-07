Bakery sells chocolate Easter bunnies with masks

A Greek pastry chef wanted to bring some joy in the midst of the coronavirus infection that has gripped the country and the world.

Marios Papadopoulos created chocolate bunnies wearing face masks and gloves, as well as needles representing vaccines and coronavirus cells made from chocolate and icing, for the Easter holiday.

Papadopoulos said they made these bunnies to honor doctors and healthcare professionals.

Some of the bunnies, represent the doctors conquering the virus with a vaccine.

With the country in lockdown, Greek's most popular religious holiday, orthodox Easter, on April 19th, will be a subdued affair.

Without the usual grand religious church rituals and ceremonies, or huge lamb skewering feasts outdoors attended by friends and family.

Greece currently has more than 1700 coronavirus cases and 73 deaths.