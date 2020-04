A local band is getting its groove on while being in quarantine.

The band "The Five Ohs" performed a cover of Jimmy Eat World's In the Middle.

Using an app called Acappella, the band was able to individually record a track and mash it all together to get this creative melodic masterpiece.

The band also posted another video of Billie Eilish's bad guy.

To check out the full video you can click their Facebook page below.