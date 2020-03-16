Banda MS Concert and Paw Patrol postponed

A few events that were supposed to take place at the Sames Auto Arena in the coming months have been postponed.

The Banda MS concert which was going to take place on March 27th has been postponed along with PAW Patrol Live which was supposed to take place on April 8th.

The NeighborWorks annual Home Fair Expo has also been postponed to June as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

No word on when the concerts will be rescheduled at the moment but the Sames Auto Arena will keep the community informed on their Facebook Page and website.

Those who purchased tickets are being asked to hold onto their tickets until the next scheduled event.

For more information, you can call the SAA box office at 956-791-9192.