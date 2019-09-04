Bangladeshi National arrested for conspiring to bring aliens into the U.S.

A Bangladeshi National is arrested in Houston for his alleged role in planning to bring undocumented immigrants into the country through Laredo.

The man allegedly housed them in a hotel in Mexico and then purchased plane tickets to get them near the border.

This arrest is made as a part of an ongoing investigation that includes several international agencies to bring down a smuggling ring.

The man accused went before a federal judge on Tuesday where his transfer to Laredo was discussed to continue his court proceedings

At this time, it is unclear when his next court date will take place.

