Bangladeshi National pleads guilty to bringing Bangladeshis to Laredo

Last year the City of Laredo became a hot spot for Bangladeshi Nationals.

Back in September of 2018, the Laredo Sector Border Patrol detained 656 Bangladeshi Nationals, which is almost 300 percent increase over the 2017 fiscal year.

This week, a Bangladeshi National pled guilty to bringing immigrants to the United States.

With the plea, the 31-year-old admitted that from March of 2017 to August of 2018, he conspired to bring Bangladeshi Nationals to the Laredo border in exchange for payment.

According to court documents, he was living in Monterrey and would house the immigrants before sending them on the last leg of their journey to the U.S.

He is now waiting for sentencing.