Barber Academy gives free haircuts in exchange for toys

Coming this weekend, you can get a free haircut and help out a good cause.

The Barber Education Academy is hosting a Toys for Kutz: barbers teaming up to give free haircuts in exchange for a toy.

It all started when a group of friends got together to help out kids with cancer.

It's happening on Friday, December 20th from 8 in the morning to noon at 1505 Calle Del Norte, suite 230.

The group says it's the first time they've done this type of event for the community.

“Me and my friend Juan decided to come up with this event for the community to be able to give back to the people that have cancer,” said student Hector Alonzo. “So basically we're going to give free haircuts in exchange for gifts.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Golden Heart Project and Bella Strong.