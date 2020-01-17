Barber Education Academy donates to UISD's Run & Health Fair

A local school district received a generous donation which will go a long way with local students.

Javier Hernandez, the owner of the Barber Education Academy donated $500 to UISD’s 5K Run & Health fair for scholars.

The barber academy has participated in the district's past health fairs by providing free haircuts to local students.

The health fair will take place at North Central Park on Saturday.

Registration will be from 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and the run will start at 9 a.m. Pre-Registration is $25 and On-Site is $30.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to student scholarships.