Baseball beat-down caught on camera

A brawl broke out at a youth baseball game in Colorado after a 13-year-old umpire made a questionable call.

The incident happened last week a seven-year-old youth game in the City of Lakewood.

Police say parents and coaches started throwing punches in a dispute over whether the young umpire made the right call.

Authorities say as many as 20 adults were involved in the brawl.

Several people got hurt in the fight, one person seriously.

Four people were cited with disorderly conduct and police are looking for more.