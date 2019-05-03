Basket & Pottery Alley has all your Cinco de Mayo needs!

A local basket and pottery shop is getting you ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration that is held on May 5th that celebrates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla back in 1862.

Every year, people from both sides of the border celebrate the holiday with food, treats, and fun.

Local store Basket & Pottery Alley has everything you need to celebrate the holiday.

The store has plenty of outfits, candies and musical instruments to help you enjoy your Cinco de Mayo festivities.

They are located on 3519 San Bernardo Avenue and they are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For any questions, you can call 956-723-7671.