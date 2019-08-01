Be aware of back to school scams!

It’s August 1st which means, the start of school is just a few weeks away.

In the coming weeks, parents will rush to the stores to get their hands on school supplies as well as clothes for their children; however, where there’s money involved there are also scammers.

The Better Business Bureau wants to prevent parents from falling victim to some of the most common back to school scams.

According to Jason Meza with the Better Business Bureau tax-free weekend is one of the busiest shopping holidays of the year next to Black Friday.

Meza encourages parents to be aware of what items are tax-free and what items are just on sale.

Typically, the only items that are tax-free are clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Meza also says that if you live in Texas and the retailer does business in the state, you can shop online and get the tax free discount.

The Better Business Bureau encourages shoppers to read the fine print, save receipts and make sure you are keeping track of your expenses.