Be kind to others on World Kindness Day

It’s time to be kind to all of your neighbors because it’s World Kindness Day.

An organization called the World Kindness Movement started the day back in 1998.

Now 28 countries mark November 13th with acts of kindness.

A campaign to wear cardigans for this year's day has spread on social media.

A Pittsburgh broadcasting station wants people to channel the spirit of "Mister Rogers."

Social media users are urging people to use the hashtag “World Kindness Day” to show off their good deeds and cardigans.

Kindness UK also listed a few things you can do to spread kindness.

They include doing a good deed, giving someone a compliment, holding the door for someone and volunteering.