Be safe around fireworks this Fourth of July

Fireworks will shoot across the sky as part of the Fourth of July festivities; however, experts are reminding residents to be safe during the festivities.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of 280 Americans visit the ER each day in the month leading up to Independence Day.

Officials want to save you a trip to the hospital and make sure you and your family are safe this holiday season.

Fireworks salesperson Sunni Storm says the fireworks she provides are backyard friendly for the entire family to enjoy; but of course, they do come with important instructions.

If you do want to light fireworks at home, make sure you are not close to any trees and to read the directions before you light the wick.

Sunni says using common sense can save you a trip to the ER.

Storm says remember fireworks are no different than a lighter or cigarette, so it’s important to use with caution, especially when you are with kids.

It’s also important to remember that the use of fireworks is prohibited within city limits.

If you are caught lighting fireworks, you may have to pay a hefty fine.