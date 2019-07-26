Bear caught on camera stealing dumpster

A bear in Colorado looking for a midnight snack decided to take an entire dumpster after he had trouble getting scraps of food from it.

Surveillance video shows the grizzly burglar pushing through a fence as he sniffs around the area.

He then fins exactly what he was looking for inside the dumpster.

The bear tries several times to get inside; however, the dumpster was bear-proof.

After a few failed attempts, he finally gave up and decided to back the whole thing out.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the bear took the dumpster down the street before he eventually left it behind.