Bear cub found sleeping in hotel bathroom

A black bear cub waltzed right into a hotel bathroom and was hoping to crash for the night.

Guests and hotel staff in Montana saw the young bear was relaxing in the women's restroom countertop at 'Buck's T-4 Lodge' in Big Sky on Friday.

The lodge is pretty close to Yellowstone National Park and bear encounters aren't all that rare; however, seeing one sleeping in a bathroom is a completely different story.

Video of the wayward cub has already been viewed more than 59,000 times on Facebook.

Montana fish, Wildlife and Parks officials tranquilized the bear and released it after checking its vitals and confirming it was healthy.