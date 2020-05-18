Bear spotted in Zapata County ranch

ZAPATA COUNTY (KGNS) - It's a rare sighting of a four legged mammal seen only in mountainous areas, however this was caught on camera and just south of Webb County.
A ranch owner in Zapata County says he's encountered a black bear on his property.
The bear was last seen Thursday night.
One Texas parks and wildlife biologist says it looks to be a male on its way from Mexico to a new territory.
He adds the only time black bears can be a problem is when someone starts feeding them.
He goes on to say that the bear is mostly likely two years old and was just wandering through the area.