Bear spotted in Zapata County ranch

It's a rare sighting of a four legged mammal seen only in mountainous areas, however this was caught on camera and just south of Webb County.

A ranch owner in Zapata County says he's encountered a black bear on his property.



The bear was last seen Thursday night.



One Texas parks and wildlife biologist says it looks to be a male on its way from Mexico to a new territory.



He adds the only time black bears can be a problem is when someone starts feeding them.



He goes on to say that the bear is mostly likely two years old and was just wandering through the area.