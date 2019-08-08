Beatles fans celebrate 50th anniversary or Abbey Road photo

Hundreds of people gathered at the world's most famous zebra crossing to mark the 50th anniversary of the day the Beatles were photographed on it.

Crowds gathered by the crossing to take pictures and sing some of the famous Beatles’ hits as they celebrated the historic moment.

The iconic picture of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr striding over the pedestrian crossing on Abbey Road was taken outside the EML recording studios where they made the 1969 album of the same name.

Scottish photographer Iain Macmillan took just six shots of the group on the crossing, with the fifth used as the cover of the band's eleventh studio album, released on September 26th 1969.