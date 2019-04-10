Alleged beef bandit charged in separate theft case

A woman who allegedly stole meat from a local grocery store last week strikes again.

Thirty-five-year-old Francisca Rocha is facing additional charges after allegedly being involved in another theft case.

The incident happened on April 1st when officers were called out to a theft report at the 2600 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

When officers arrived, an employee stated that a man and woman entered the store and grabbed multiple items and left without paying.

During the report, the employee stated that she was able to recognize Rocha as the suspect.

As a result, Rocha was served with a theft warrant.