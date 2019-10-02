Beer money sign fundraisers reaches nearly $3 million dollars

What started off a just a ploy to get beer money has turned into something much more important for a college student in Iowa.

Carson King has ended his fundraising campaign after raising almost three million dollars for a children's hospital.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital thanked King Tuesday.

King shot to internet fame in September when he held up a sign on ESPN’s "College Gameday" asking for beer money which included his Venmo account information.

Donations poured in, and the 24-year-old announced he would donate the money to the hospital.

Later, Busch Beer, Venmo and other companies matched the donations.

While the hospital said the money will go toward helping pediatric patients, it said Carson has not directed exactly how the funds will be used.

It is typical for donors to designate a use for large donations to hospitals themselves.

Carson said he will be meeting with the hospital to talk about the potential uses for the money.