Bees swarm Angel Stadium during baseball game

Some unexpected visitors caused quite the bit of buzz during a baseball game at Angel Stadium on Sunday.

During the Angels game against the Texas Rangers, a swarm of bees descended on the field near the bullpens down the third base line.

Players and fans alike gave the uninvited guests plenty of room.

The swarm eventually gathered for a team meeting at the base of the left field foul pole.

The game was delayed for a short period of time as players from both teams and some fans evacuated the area.

The Angels went on to sting the Rangers seven to two.

