Belgian Zoo celebrates birth of baby penguin

A Belgian Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby penguin who had to have a little help to break into this world.

Little "Urban" is the first emperor penguin to be born at the Antwerp Zoo in three years.

Video of Urban in the incubator shows him pecking his way out of his shell, but he needed a little help to break free last Sunday.

Emperor penguins take up to 62 days to hatch and little Urban was monitored the whole way by zoo staff.

After he hatched, he was united with his father, Eddy and mother, Ra.

Emperor penguins are classified as near threatened with 60,000 remaining in the world.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, they are an important component of the global ecosystem.