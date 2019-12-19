Smiles from Heaven brings Christmas to children's hospital

Knowing exactly how it feels to lose a loved one to cancer, the Sanchez family had in their hearts for a long time that they were going to have a toy drive so that children currently fighting have something under the tree waiting for them.

From the beginning of December to the 21st, Bella’s third annual toy drive has collected more than 2,000 toys.

The first half of the donations has already been given to kids. The second half of the donations will be going exclusively to Laredo children.

The Sanchez family visited Methodist Children’s Hospital dressed up as the Grinch and Santa to donate a thousand toys to the kid in the hospital, including the siblings of the patients.

Sunday will be the finale of their toy drive, but this began simultaneously while their own daughter Bella was fighting her fight.

Betsy Sanchez has gotten an overwhelming amount of support, prayers, and love from the community, but she still feels the pain of losing her daughter.

“We received all this amount of support and prayers and all of this. Now we want to give back.”

But helping others does help keep the family going, and has turned into a higher calling for Betsy.

In 2017, before Bella’s first ever Christmas, the family knew they were going to have to celebrate Christmas at the hospital.

So Ray and Bella Sanchez thought out loud, with a miniature toy drive months in advance that resulted in about 100 toys.

Then again in 2018, a slightly different approach.

“The children got toys, and they were able to choose toys for their siblings as well, because not only the child that gets diagnosed goes through all this, but also the siblings.”

Fast forward to the present day, through the creation of the Bella Strong Facebook page, the newly created organization "Smiles from Heaven" has had donations pile up.

“That was last year, so every year, it’s gotten bigger and bigger. So then this year, we collected an estimate of over 2000 toys.”

With her purpose literally right in front of her, and always on her mind, the Sanchez family know exactly how it felt and will do what they can to help remove grief, and bring a little joy.

“Just seeing the smile in the children, and then seeing the smile in the parents, as well. Because they smile, they see their child happy with that smile. And just seeing them with that happiness, it’s a lot to take in and it just makes me happy.”

The toys will go to kids in Laredo getting treatment for cancer, as well as for the siblings of those who have an angel watching over them.

You can drop off donations at L&F Distributors between 5 and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Started by Ray and Betsy Sanchez, along with help, they're currently awaiting word on making Smiles from Heaven a full non-profit organization.