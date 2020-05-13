Best Rain Chance is Friday Night

A wave in the upper level wind flow is associated with rising air, and may maintain thundershowers from Mexico long enough to cross the river. It's a slight chance...any storm that reaches the river will be scattered. I will watch the radars. A more pronounced wave in the upper level wind flow will cross Mexico into Texas Friday night, bringing a better chance of showers or thundershowers. Tropical air will lie over our area through the 7 day period with temperatures mainly above 90F each afternoon.

I'm expecting a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm tonight, otherwise, becoming mostly cloudy, low in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, high in the mid 90's. A better chance of showers or thundershowers Friday night, possibly into early Saturday. Partly cloudy Saturday afternoon, high around 90. Partly cloudy Sunday through Wednesday, high in the low to mid 90's.