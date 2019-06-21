Best Shower Chance Early Week

Desert air has shifted a bit to the west. This means our temperatures will be a little lower, but humidities higher than when we saw the 105+ heat. Although we have an outside chance of a thundershower reaching as far east as our area during the next several evenings, our best chance will be on Monday and Tuesday when a front approaches from the north, and a wave in the upper level wind flow moves in producing the rising air that favors the formation of tall rain clouds.

I'm expecting an outside chance of an evening thundershower during the next several evenings. Otherwise, partly cloudy warm and humid, lows around 80. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, highs a little above 100. A better chance of showers for our Monday and Tuesday, highs in the upper 90's. Partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday, highs in the high 90's.