Bethany House taking extra measures to ensure clients' health

Bethany House is now enacting new precautions as they try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As a part of their efforts, they are now providing Grab and Go meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.



They're also delivering 200 food pantry meals to all their home-bound clients.

For those who line up for meals outside their building, they must adhere to the 6 feet apart social distancing regulations.

There is also a nurse present every single day at the shelter performing temperature checks.



If they find someone with a fever, executive director Javier Garcia tells us further measures are taken.

"If that is the case and we do observe someone who is coming in, then we ask them more questions like 'do they have any underlying health conditions? Are they short of breath?' And if they are, then we'll seek further medical attention."

An outreach specialist is also working with Bethany House to teach everyone outside the shelter how they can protect themselves from COVID-19.