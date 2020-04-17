Bethany House and H-E-B team up to provide residents with groceries

Bethany House is teaming up with H-E-B to help provide necessities to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday morning, representatives with the Bethany House loaded up a van full of grocery bags to deliver to elderly residents in the community while also practicing social distancing.

Thanks to a generous donation of $17,000 from the Texas based grocery store, Bethany House was able to acquire bags of groceries for senior citizens who are among the most prone to getting sick from the coronavirus.

This allows the residents to not only enjoy some free groceries but to also stay home and avoid from getting infected. It’s something that these residents are very grateful for.

A local resident says he appreciates Bethany House and all their efforts for helping everybody during these hard times.

Representatives with the Bethany House say they are grateful for partnering with H-E-B numerous times to help combat hunger in the Laredo area.

The food distribution is just one of many additional resources the shelter is offering to help their clients and the community cop with the coronavirus crisis.