Bethany House distributes face masks to homeless community

Bethany House of Laredo walked around town handing out face masks to to various members of the homeless community.

They also gave out hygiene kits, food, and water which had been donated by the community.



It's all in an effort to keep the COVID-19 virus from spreading in parts of the city that might otherwise be forgotten.



The folks with the Bethany House say if there are any hygiene products you're looking to get rid of, they'll gladly take them.

"We've been trying to basically assist them with anything necessary that they don't have available or that they might not be getting provided by any other agency," said Judith Mena. "To where they can have the basic necessities that any other might have in order to secure their safety. And of course, the community as well, to stop the spreading of this COVID-19 right now."

Bethany House tells us they visited seven different areas of town on Friday.