Bethany House helping homeless community get through the summer heat

A local shelter is doing their part to help people out on the streets during the summer months.

Volunteers over at the Bethany House have been heading out every day to hand out bottles of water, as well as food and necessities for those in need.

Organizers say they have been going around the city, looking for areas where they see the most people on the streets.

Joe Medrano with the Bethany House says the homeless community is very grateful that they have a group of people looking out for them.

If necessary, they will also help people in need of medical attention get that help and maybe start a service plan if necessary to further help them.