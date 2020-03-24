Bethany House kitchen making to-go meals

The homeless community is also under certain orders during this pandemic.

The Health Department director says Monday morning they had a session with Bethany House of Laredo to discuss how the mandatory restrictions affect their operations.

Individuals that stay at Bethany House are asked to practice good hygiene and keep with social distancing. They've also asked the kitchen to do to-go.

Where they're running into problems is people congregating on the sidewalks once they pick up their food.

The Health Department is simply asking that these individuals refrain from being close to one another and just spread out as much as possible in order to remain safe.