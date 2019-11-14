Bethany House marches against hunger and homelessness

It's a fight that will never end, but with the help of the community, can get a little bit easier to tackle.

Thursday morning, Bethany House of Laredo marched with many other communities across the country to fight against hunger and homelessness.

In America, 549,000 people are homeless on a typical night, and 42 million are suffering from hunger.

Locally, Bethany House Shelters take in 45 men and 25 women on any given night.

Laredo Homeless Coalition President Gerardo Alvarado says it is great to see events like this take place, because it's important for the community to remember those who've fallen into hard times.

"It hits a nerve because working with them closely there, you learn they're just like us, expect they fall on hard times and they need the help, and by bringing these types of marches it's to bring awareness and let people know."

A number of organizations took part in today's march including: Catholic Charities of Laredo, City of Laredo Community Development, Neighborworks, Border Region, Casa de Misericordia, and Laredo Housing Authority.