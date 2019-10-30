Bethany House provides warm Thanksgiving meals to homebound residents

A nonprofit organization kicks off the holiday season by preparing hundreds of meals for those locally homebound.

It was a busy morning in the kitchen of Bethany House of Laredo. With the help and support from H-E-B and Doctor Henry Carranza, volunteers prepared 1,500 plates for seniors and veterans who won't be able to attend this year’s Feast of Sharing.

The meal will consist of baked turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, a dinner roll, and water.

“We provide everything. We provide the labor, so we come here and volunteer,” said Linda Villareal of H-E-B. “We also provide the food that is going to be sent out. We provide the containers for the people that are going to partake in it.”

The actual Feast of Sharing will take place this Friday, November 1st at the Sames Arena from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m.

The community is invited to join the festivities and get a free, delicious Thanksgiving meal.