Bethany House rolls out shower on wheels

A local shelter has offered an essential kind of need for the homeless community.

A portable shower unit on wheels will provide services to homeless residents all around town.

The unit is equipped with clothing, hygiene kits and everything you need to take a shower.

The Bethany House says it’s important for the homeless to maintain their health, even when they are out on the streets.

Workers were also on hand to assess the needs of the people.

Every month, the Bethany House will be driving around town to provide showers to as many homeless people as possible.