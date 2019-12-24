Bethany House serves up holiday meals to those in need

On a day that many people stay home and celebrate with their family or loved ones, there are a few that go out of their way to give back.

Volunteers decided to wake up bright and early on Christmas Eve, not to shop or wrap presents but to give back before the clock strikes on another holiday.

Before gifts were open at home, Lilian Calderon wanted to bring her daughter to the Bethany House of Laredo, so they can spend some time with a community she once assisted.

Her daughter received a special gift from some Miss Laredo Pageant girls including Miss Texas Teen USA Anissa Mendez.

Not only did Mendez donate toys to the kids, they also served over 750 plates of food to share with everyone.

The doors opened at 9 a.m. and stayed open until noon in order to give everyone a chance to drop by.

Cindy Leyendecker says the Bethany House wants to bring cheer and joy to all those individuals who come through the door.

The community wasn’t only given a plate full of food but also a bag of groceries they can take home to continue their celebration.

Before Christmas officially gets underway, they want everyone to have a very Merry Christmas.

The Bethany House not only handed out meals at their kitchen but they also delivered to the elderly, veterans and disabled.