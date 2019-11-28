Bethany House serving up meals for the community

The season of giving is in full swing and a local shelter is giving back to the community by serving up a warm meal to those in need.

Volunteers at the Bethany House got up bright and early to prepare for the hundreds of residents looking to chow down on a Thanksgiving feast.

Bethany House has been preparing meals not only for the homeless community but for low-income families, senior citizens and local veterans.

A spokesperson for the organization says it's a privilege to help the less fortunate and to see the smiles on their faces when they receive a thanksgiving meal and groceries.

The feast will get underway at 9 a.m.

Everyone is welcome to get a free meal courtesy of the Bethany House.

The Bethany House is located at 814 Hidalgo Street.