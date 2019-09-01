Beto O’Rourke speaks about shooting during campaign event

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke spoke about the recent shootings in his home state during a campaign event in Virginia.

The presidential candidate says, "Don't know what the motivation is, do not yet know the firearms that were used or how they acquired them. But we do know this is fxxxxd up. We do know this has to stop in this country.”

O’Rourke went on to say, there is no reason that we have to accept this as our future.

Before the shootings in Midland and Odessa, O'Rourke doubled down on his gun buy-back plan that would require all Americans who own AR-15S and AK-47s to sell them to the government.