Beto O'Rourke blames president for El Paso shooting

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke blames President Trump for Saturday’s deadly mass shooting in el Paso.

O’Rourke left the campaign trail in Nevada on Saturday to return to his hometown of El Paso, which he represented in Congress for six years.

He praised the city for rallying to help the victims by donating blood and food but he blasted the president claiming he encourages hatred and violence.

O’Rourke says, “The president's language, his rhetoric, has produced the kinds of hate crimes that we saw in El Paso yesterday but we've been seeing across this country. They've been on the rise of each one of the last three years, so we cannot act as if this is some sort of natural disaster or a matter of course for this country or new normal for the United States.

O’Rourke went on to say that he stands by his city and he is so proud of the way the community has come together after Saturday’s incident.