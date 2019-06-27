Better Business Bureau advising the community about rental scams

Finding the perfect place to live can be very time consuming and scammers know how to look for those who are desperate to find a deal that suits their needs.

The Better Business Bureau is advising the community about rental scams.

Experts say, when it comes to searching for an apartment, scammers might target those who are looking for a quick place to live without looking over the agreement or fine print.

Many often times, the home might be an actual listing and the victim might put a deposit down and find out later that the house was never intended to be rented out.

Jason Meza with the Better Business Bureau recommends the first thing to do is look at the property and make sure it’s exactly as the listing.

Meza recommends when searching for an apartment, or house to rent out, it’s important to do your research and read the fine print before you enter into an agreement.

If you feel that you have been a victim of a rental scam you can contact the Better Business Bureau.