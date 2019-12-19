Better Business Bureau discusses holiday travel scams

With the Christmas and New Year's holiday around the corner, many will take to the skies and hit the roads for holiday vacations.

Although going out of town can be fun, scammers could be out there looking to make their next move.

When it comes to scam cases, the Better Business Bureau is always on the lookout to see some of the ways people are being targeted.

Booking vacations online can be quick and easy; however, consumers must know which link they are clicking and to always use your own discretion when accepting an offer.

Sometimes people may get an email that may offer a discounted vacation which turns out to be fake.

The Better Business Bureau always recommends calling the hotel, airline or rental agency to confirm your reservations.

In some cases, people may get emails for a free or discounted vacation but there is usually a catch that will end up costing a person his or her time and money.

Also, remember if it sounds too good to be true it probably is.